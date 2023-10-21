AEW Rampage Results – October 20, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX. tonight at 10/9c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

On tap for this week’s show is Mistico vs. Rocky Romero, John Silver vs. Kip Sabiab vs. Brother Zay in an AEW International Title Eliminator, Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho, Tony Khan’s “Dream Match” announcement for Collision, as well as Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in action.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, October 20, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/20/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and then we shoot inside the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX. where fireworks and pyro explode as the camera pans the venue while Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Mistico vs. Rocky Romero

We head straight to the ring for our opening contest. The theme for Rocky Romero plays and out he comes as the CMLL logo is shown on the screens on the entrance ramp. He settles in the ring as the commentators make a big deal out of the significance of this match.

Now the theme for Mistico hits and the pro wrestling legend emerges and makes his way to the ring. The masked fan-favorite gets a nice pop settling in the squared circle. He points at the AEW logo on the back of his mask. The CMLL logo is on the screens on the entrance section as Mistico makes his way out as well.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest here on this week’s Rampage. The fans chant “Lucha! Lucha!” as the two lock up to get this one started. Romero gets the early offensive lead as fan-chants switch to “Lucha Libre! Lucha Libre!” Mistico starts to shift the momentum into his favor in this fast-paced offensive clinic here in the early goings.

Mistico takes over and knocks Romero out to the floor at ringside. He hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam and then hits a running tornado splash onto Romero. The fans respond with a “Mis-ti-co! Mis-ti-co!” chant. Mistico gets a leg submission on Romero, who taps out. Mistico wins the first fall.

Winner of Fall No. 1: Mistico

The second fall begins immediately and Romero quickly jumps on the masked fan-favorite and knocks him out to the floor. He rams him into the ring steps and slows things down before bringing the action back inside the ring. Romero tears at the mask of Mistico once in the ring. The ref warns him as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Mistico doing well, but not for long as Romero starts to take over. He knocks Mistico out to the floor and hits a tope suicida on him. We see replays of that as Romero once again tries tearing at the mask of Mistico in the ring. Romero hits sliced bread off the top-rope for a pin fall to tie it up. We head to another break on that note.

Winner of Fall No. 2: Rocky Romero

As we settle back in from the second mid-match commercial time out, we see Mistico knocking Romero off the top-rope. Romero crashes and burns on the floor at ringside. Mistico leaps onto the top-rope and jumps over the ring post to splash onto Romero on the floor for a big pop.

Back in the ring, Mistico goes for a cover and the commentators talk about how fast the ref counted, noting that they aren’t used to that in the U.S. but it’s normal in CMLL. Romero hits a big turning springboard splash onto Romero for another close near fall attempt. He lays Romero out and heads to the top-rope but a moonsault, but Romero gets the boots up.

The two both head to the top-rope together. We see Romero connect with a wild float-over avalanche sliced bread for a super close near fall attempt. Mistico stops Romero on the top and leaps up with him for an insane avalanche spanish fly for another insanely close near fall attempt. Mistico finishes him off with an awesome submission moments later for the win. Good opener.

Winner of Fall No. 3: Mistico

Eddie Kingston & Jeff Jarrett Have Words Backstage

We shoot backstage with Stokely Hathaway, who is standing by with Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett, as well as Eddie Kingston. Lethal demands a shot at the ROH Championship. Jarrett calls him a Bronx Bitch. Stokely suggests a match for Collision where if Jarrett wins, Lethal gets a shot at the ROH title. Kingston calls Jarrett a hillbilly bitch and agrees.

AEW International Title Eliminator

John Silver vs. Kip Sabian vs. Brother Zay

Back inside the arena, John Silver’s theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening accompanied by The Dark Order. He settles inside the ring and his theme music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for Kip Sabian hits and out he comes accompanied by Penelope Ford and the duo of The Butcher and The Blade. He settles in the ring and his tune fades off.

The third and final entrant in this match makes his way out as the Private Party theme hits and out comes Brother Zay. He cuts a mini promo on the way to the ring and settles inside the squared circle as well.

From there, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes triple threat match, where the winner earns a future AEW International Championship opportunity against Orange Cassidy.

Zay starts off well, taking out Silver and Sabian and then playing to the crowd. Sabian ends up decking him and taking over control of the offense in the ring as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see Zay still doing well, hitting high spot after high spot until finally we see Silver wrap things up with the pin fall victory. With the win, we will see Silver challenge Cassidy for the International title at Battle of the Belts VIII.

Winner and NEW AEW International Championship No. 1 Contender: John Silver

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Exodus Prime & Brian Keith

We see a quick vignette hyping Mike Santana vs. Ortiz for next week’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia and then we return inside the arena where Claudio Castagnoli’s theme hits. Out he comes accompanied by fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta.

The two settle in the ring for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring are their opponents for tonight’s tune-up bout ahead of their tag-title shot against Ricky Starks and Big Bill tomorrow night, the team of Exodus Prime and Brian Keith.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Yuta and Keith kick things off for their respective teams. Keith chops the hell out of Yuta to start things off. Yuta fights back and takes over. He tags in Claudio who hits the big swing. Yuta finishes him off for the win. Quick match.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Matt Menard & Daniel Garcia Squash Their Beef

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager and Anna Jay. Menard and Garcia bicker and argue as always.

Hager says he didn’t give up his hat for this. Anna Jay tells them to get it together if they want any shot of winning on Saturday. Parker tells them to squash their beef. They squash it. We head to another commercial break.

Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

It’s main event time!

We return to Excalibur doing an incredibly long speed read through updates to the lineups for tomorrow night’s Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII special, next week’s Dynamite, next week’s Rampage, and the upcoming Full Gear 2023 premium live event.

The pre-match video package that precedes every week’s headline bout airs featuring “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and then we head back inside the arena for our final match of the evening.

Skye Blue’s theme hits and out she comes and settles in the ring to a nice pop. Her theme music dies down and she awaits the arrival of her opposition for tonight’s women’s singles bout main event.

The theme for Ruby Soho hits and out she comes accompanied by fellow member of The Outcasts, former AEW Women’s Champion Saraya. The commentators point out Saraya has her trademark green can of spray paint in her hands as she settles in at ringside.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Soho takes it to Blue early on. Blue fights back but doesn’t last long in the offensive driver’s seat, as Soho takes over as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues.

As we settle back in from our final commercial break of the evening, we see Saraya continuing to get involved in this one. Skye Blue continues to show more heel tactics, which the commentators spend a lot of time talking about and focusing on. After more interference from Saraya we see Soho hit her trademark No Future spot.

She goes for the cover yet somehow Blue kicks out. Skye starts to shift the offensive momentum back in her favor while Saraya loses her mind at ringside. Saraya ends up using the spray paint can on Skye Blue, which sets Soho up for the roll-up. Soho gets the 1-2-3 and wins in a pretty basic main event.

Soho and Saraya continue to beat down Skye Blue after the match. The theme for Kris Statlander hits and out runs the TBS Women’s Champion to help make the save for Skye Blue, who she beat last week on Collision. Kris helps Skye up, but Skye wants nothing to do with her help. She walks off on her own. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us.

Winner: Ruby Soho