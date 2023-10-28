AEW Rampage Results – October 27, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. tonight at 10/9c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is Mike Santana vs. Ortiz, we will hear from MJF and Kenny Omega, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher, as well as Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay vs. Abadon in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, October 27, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/27/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and then we shoot inside the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Anything Goes Match

Mike Santana vs. Ortiz

We shoot to the ring for our opening contest, which is a grudge match between former Proud ‘N’ Powerful tag-team members Mike Santana and Ortiz. The two are already in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

The two immediately get after it in what quickly turns into a violent brawl. The two fight to the floor where weapons quickly get thrown into the mix. Santana hits a wild moonsault onto Ortiz on the floor. Ortiz fights back and power bombs Santana through a table on the floor.

Ortiz brings Santana back into the ring and tries to go for the first cover of the match, but Santana kicks out. The two then quickly move onto their next spot, which sees both flying from the ring to the floor onto a giant pile of chairs.

Fans chant “Holy sh*t!” as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this violent opener continues. We return from the break and see some more hard-hitting action until Santana finally finishes him off for the win. Great opener.

After the match, Santana tries to pound fists with Ortiz, but Ortiz wants nothing to do with it. Santana walks off. Sonjay Dutt runs down and heads into the ring to talk to Ortiz as we fade off.

Winner: Mike Santana

MJF, Kenny Omega Talk Ahead Of Collision Title Tilt

We shoot to a lengthy video package that looks at the scheduled showdown between MJF and Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on Saturday’s Collision.

The video package includes new comments from MJF and Kenny Omega, as well as Tony Schiavone, Renee Paquette, Nigel McGuinness and others. Jay White gets in Kenny Omega’s locker room after the package wraps up and wishes Omega good luck.

He tells him if he wins, he’ll be waiting for him at Full Gear. We then see Don Callis talking to MJF about the Don Callis Family. He talks about how big it would be if they joined forces. MJF pretends to be interested but then mocks him instead. We head to another commercial break.

Renee Paquette Backstage With Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

When we return from the break, we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is with TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander, as well as Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue.

Kris talks about Skye Blue acting crazy lately. She asks Willow what’s up with her as well. Willow says she’s fine. Skye doesn’t want to hear about anything and walks off.

Kip Sabian Trashes Philadelphia, Mark Briscoe Runs Him Off

We shoot inside the ring next, where we see Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. Kip goes on and on about the city of Philadelphia and how their sports teams have been losing lately.

Mark Briscoe’s theme eventually hits to interrupt him. Out he comes to confront Sabian. The fans give him a big pop coming out. He starts trashing Mark Briscoe as well. Briscoe simply decks him and then begins beating him down to the delight of the Philly crowd.

Renee Paquette With Anna Jay & Former J.A.S. Crew

Now we return backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Anna Jay and the rest of the former J.A.S. gang. Anna says she needs them to be there for her the way she’s been there for them in the past.

In walks Don Callis asking if they know of any tag-teams that can help him take care of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. He says if they help him, he’ll help them. As he walks off, the J.A.S. guys bicker and then Anna tells them to stop and focus.

They walk off and we see Ruby Soho stop Angelo Parker. She returns something that belongs to him. He tries hitting on her. She isn’t interested. They all walk off and we head back inside the arena.

AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator

Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Abadon

Back inside the arena, Willow Nightingale’s theme hits and out she comes to the ring for the scheduled AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator. Out next is Anna Jay, accompanied by members of the former J.A.S. group. They stop and she heads to the ring alone.

Next out is Abadon to a surprisingly big crowd reaction from the Philly fans. Fourth and last coming out is the slowly heel-shifting women’s star Skye Blue. All four are in the ring, the bell sounds and it’s time to find out who will challenge Hikaru Shida for the title on Collision.

Anna Jay goes out to the floor as soon as the match starts. Skye and Willow team up and double-team Abadon, who fares surprisingly well against the two by herself. Anna Jay comes over and Abadon knocks her out to the floor.

As the match continues, things turn black-and-white and out comes “Timeless” Toni Storm with her butler, Luther. She sets up a chair and takes a seat as we head to a mid-match commercial.

When we return from the break, we see Skye and Abadon face-to-face tilting heads side-to-side at the same time. Toni Storm is shown at the entrance ramp with her butler holding up a sign that reads, “Fight!” The fight indeed gets going again as Anna Jay and Willow re-enter the mix.

Abadon ends up pulling off the victory moments later. With the win, Abadon will move on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship on tomorrow night’s Collision.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to AEW Women’s Championship: Abadon

Kyle Fletcher vs. Konosuke Takeshita

It’s main event time!

When we return from the break, the theme for Kyle Fletcher hits and out comes one-half of the Aussie Open duo for our final match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, his theme music dies down.

Now the theme for Konosuke Takeshita hits and out comes “The Alpha” accompanied by Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs. Callis settles in on commentary for this one. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Fletcher start off well with fast-paced offense, however Konosuke takes over as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see “The Alpha” still dominating things until the Aussie Open member knocks him out to the floor and hits a big suicide dive.

Back in the ring, Fletcher follows up on the shift in offensive momentum, but not for long, as Takeshita starts fighting back. The two trade vicious chops back-and-forth until Takeshita hits a poisonrana and a big lariat that turns Fletcher inside-out. Fletcher fights back with a brainbuster for a close near fall attempt.

Don Callis hesitantly admits on commentary that Fletcher is doing better than he expected heading into tonight. Ultimately, however, Takeshita takes over and finishes Fletcher off for the victory with the running knee. Great main event. We see Takeshita and Hobbs add insult to injury after the match.

Fletcher grabs a chair and blasts both guys with it. Hobbs only gets mad and starts lunging at Fletcher. Don Callis calls Hobbs off. He tells Fletcher that was great. He wanted to see the hate and the mean streak in Fletcher. Callis tells Fletcher he’s earned it finally. It looks like we have a new member of the Don Callis Family. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita