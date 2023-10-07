AEW Rampage Results – October 6, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA. tonight at 8/7c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in a ROH World Championship eliminator, with “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston on special guest commentary.

Also scheduled is Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta will be in action, plus Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia team up to take on The Hardys and Best Friends in an eight-man tag-team match.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, October 6, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/6/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video hits to get this week’s show officially off-and-running. We then shoot inside the Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA. where the commentators welcome us to the show.

The Hardys & Best Friends vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia

We head straight to the ring where Excalibur and Tony Schiavone informs us we’re kicking off with a bang. They explain that Chris Jericho is not with them following the attack by Powerhouse Hobbs and The Don Callis Family on Wednesday’s four-year anniversary Dynamite show.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with eight-man tag-team action, as The Hardys and Best Friends team up to take on the four-man team of former J.A.S. members Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia.

Angelo Parker and Chuck Taylor kick things off for their respective teams. We see Parker fare well early on, but then Taylor takes over and tags in Jeff Hardy. Parker tags in Daniel Garcia. Jeff and Garcia end up in a dance-off before all hell breaks loose with everyone hitting the ring.

When the smoke clears, we see the former J.A.S. crew in dominant control of the offense. They work over Jeff Hardy in their corner of the ring, while utilizing frequent tags as Anna Jay is shown watching on from ringside in their corner.

All the guys end up in the ring again. This time, The Hardys and Best Friends get the better of the situation. They clear the ring of the heels and then give the people what they want with a big four-way hug. They hit big high spots to the floor and then the heels take over again as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see some back-and-forth action and then The Hardys hit their finishers for the win. Fun, entertaining opener.

Winners: The Hardys & Best Friends

Renee Paquette Interviews Eddie Kingston

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston. He is interrupted by Sonjay Dutt, who enters with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and Satnam Singh.

Dutt talks on behalf of Jay Lethal. He tries punking Eddie Kingston into putting his ROH World Championship on-the-line against him. “The Mad King” takes shots at the whole Jay Lethal crew and then tells them to excuse his back as he walks off. We head to another commercial break on that note.