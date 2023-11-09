AEW Rampage Tag-Team Match Announced

As noted, AEW Rampage will air live this coming Friday night on TNT.

Now we have our first confirmed match for the show.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, a big tag-team bout was made official for this Friday night’s live installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program.

Announced for the 11/10 episode of AEW Rampage is former AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) taking on the duo of El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander.

