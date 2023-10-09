AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 10/6/2023

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 365,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

The Grand Slam show drew 363,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the same timeslot last week. WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston broke the news.

Matches on the show included Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El 0 Miedo, Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, and Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia vs. The Hardys and The Best Friends.

