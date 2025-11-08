AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Finals Likely Set For Full Gear

AEW recently announced the brackets for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament, which officially kicked off on last week’s Dynamite. However, the exact date for the finals has yet to be revealed.

Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the finals of the ongoing tournament are likely to take place at this month’s Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV). AEW usually announces when the finals of their tournaments will occur in advance. However, with just two weeks remaining before Full Gear, there has been no announcement regarding the tournament’s finals at the PPV.

Meltzer also pointed out that AEW may not have announced the finals yet because TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has a match at the PPV, where she will challenge Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Had the finals been announced earlier, it would have strongly indicated that Moné and Athena were likely to lose, which indeed happened as they were eliminated in the first round by the Babes of Wrath during this week’s Dynamite.

With both Moné and Athena out of the tournament, AEW is expected to announce the finals soon. Meltzer anticipates that Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa will make it to the finals, where they would face either the Babes of Wrath or the Sisters of Sin. These two teams are set to compete in a semifinal match after Skye Blue and Julia Hart defeated Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata in the first round.

There are four shows left before Full Gear, as well as four matches remaining in the tournament. AEW Full Gear will take place on Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will air live on PPV, including through HBO Max.