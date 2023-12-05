AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 12/1/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in for December 1, 2023.

Rampage drew 348,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, according to WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston.

Last Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, the show drew 264,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the same time slot.

Last week, Rampage had the lowest viewership of any preemption or regular time slot show. This week’s total viewership was the highest since October 13.

The show featured matches involving Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue, Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander vs. Brian Cage & The WorkHorsemen’s JD Drake & Anthony Henry, and others.