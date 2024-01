The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 326,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show had 363,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the same timeslot last week.

ROH Undisputed Champion Matches featured on the show included Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Sydal, Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) & Action Andretti, and others.