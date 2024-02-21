AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 2/16/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 300,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 34.21% from this past week’s 456,000 viewers and down 35.71% from last week’s rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Bang Bang Scissor Gang (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions “Switchblade” Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and AEW World Trios Champions Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn) taking on Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno), Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Jeff Jarrett in a 12-Man Tag Team Match.