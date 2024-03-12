AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 3/8/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 364,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 5.81% from this past week’s 344,000 viewers and up 30% from last week’s rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin), Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and Bryan Keith and Komander facing each other in a 3-Way Tag Team Match.