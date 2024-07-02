AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 6/28/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s Forbidden Door go-home episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 303,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 7.62% from this past week’s 328,000 viewers and down 25% from last week’s rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Queen Aminata taking on Skye Blue in a singles match.