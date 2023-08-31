AEW Referee Pulled From Dynamite Following Injury At All In London

Bryce Remsburg was injured at AEW ALL IN 2023 this past Sunday.

During the main event between MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship at the record-breaking premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, the veteran AEW referee was hit with a Panama Sunrise by Cole.

Remsburg took to Twitter (X) and posted a photo that shows him wearing a neck brace after the match, and noted he checked in with AEW and ROH Ringside Doctor Michael Sampson and his team, and it was determined that he should skip AEW Dynamite in Chicago.

Remsburg said he also received the blessing of the AEW referee team before taking the night off.

“Go big and then go home (in a fair amount of discomfort on a long flight) #AEWAllIn,” Remsburg wrote on Sunday with a clip of the Panama Sunrise.

