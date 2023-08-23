AEW Releases Statement On Passing Of Wrestling Legend Terry Funk

Add All Elite Wrestling to the list of wrestlers and wrestling promotions that have paid homage to “The Funker” on Wednesday.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and hardcore wrestling icon passed away at age 79.

AEW issued the following statement regarding the passing of the former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion.

AEW is saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Terry Funk. Hailing from the “Double Cross Ranch” in Amarillo, TX., Funk was known to fans worldwide for being “middle-aged and crazy” with a charismatic persona and unpredictable in-ring style that spanned all forms of matches. Over the course of his historic Hall of Fame career, Funk competed for wrestling promotions all over the world, holding multiple singles Championships and tag-team gold alongside his brother, Dory, and captivated fans with rivalries against the likes of Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Sting and many others.



Outside the ring, Funk consistently gave back to the business he loved through mentorship, offering his incredible guidance and experience to the next generation of wrestling stars. In addition, Funk made a successful transition to the silver screen, appearing in such films as “Road House” with Patrick Swayze and “Over The Top” alongside Sylvester Stallone.



AEW sends its deepest condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. His legacy will continue to influence the professional wrestling industry in perpetuity.