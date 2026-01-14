AEW Reportedly Signs Indie Wrestling Star Tatevik

According to Fightful Select, AEW signed indie wrestling star Tatevik to a contract in the fall of 2025. Although she has not yet appeared on AEW television, she did face Harley Cameron in a singles match on the March 8, 2025 episode of Collision.

There is currently no information on when Tatevik will make her official TV debut for AEW, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Tatevik was trained by Leilani Kai at the NJPW Academy. She made her professional wrestling debut in 2012 and worked a few matches for WOW (Women Of Wrestling) in 2013 under the ring name Tatevik The Gamer. Since late 2024, she has regularly competed for OVW.

Additionally, Tatevik has experience as an actress and stuntwoman. She has a background in dance and has also trained in kickboxing, with her stunt work training provided by Benny Urquidez.