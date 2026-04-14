Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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AEW Reveals Summer Blockbuster Dates For Dynamite And Collision Shows

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Summer Blockbuster
AEW Summer Blockbuster

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that “Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster” will take place on Wednesday, June 10th, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. A day later, on Thursday, June 11th, the venue will host “Collision: Summer Blockbuster.”

In addition, two other shows have been scheduled for Wednesday, June 3rd, and Saturday, June 6th. Early access to premium seating for both “Dynamite” and “Collision: Summer Blockbuster” begins today.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 20th. Fans can sign up to become an AEW Insider for presale access and more information at AEWTix.com.

 

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