AEW Revolution 2026 Sees Major Increase In PPV Buys And Interest

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) held its 2026 Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The event featured the returns of Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Will Ospreay, as well as a surprising appearance by UFC veteran and former WWE star Ronda Rousey.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Revolution 2026 was the largest non-All In AEW PPV since the 2024 edition of the event, which highlighted Sting’s retirement match.

Although Meltzer did not disclose the exact number of PPV buys, he noted that orders were up 27% compared to the last two PPVs, Full Gear and Worlds End. The viewership numbers, both in the U.S. and internationally, were also significantly higher than any shows since All In: Texas.

Meltzer further reported that Google searches related to AEW increased by 60% compared to the last two PPVs and by 23.5% from All In, making it the highest search day for the company since All In 2023. However, he acknowledged that the spike in Google searches was likely driven by Rousey’s appearance, as six of the top 10 AEW searches focused on the UFC veteran. MJF vs. Hangman Page ranked 16th, and apart from Mistico (who had separate searches ranked at No. 33 and 43), no other talent made it into the top 50.

Overall, the show attracted 12,590 fans and generated $1.1 million in revenue. Meltzer also mentioned that the company initially turned away customers seeking tickets on the morning of the event, but later opened additional seating. However, not all available seats were sold.

Regarding issues fans encountered while trying to watch the pre-show on HBO Max, Meltzer indicated the problem affected only Apple TV users.

Despite these challenges, HBO Max achieved record numbers both domestically and internationally, with viewership of around 140,000.