AEW Secures UK TV Deal For Collision

AEW has reportedly secured a television deal in the United Kingdom for its new show, Collision.

It was announced earlier this week that FITE will air the show in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as part of the AEW+ subscription package, which currently airs weekly Dynamite and Rampage episodes. In Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Germany, and Switzerland, AEW+ is also available on FITE.

Collision premieres on TNT this Saturday night from Chicago, and features the return of CM Punk, who will team up with FTR to take on the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe. Miro also makes an appearance.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that a deal has been reached for Collision to air in the UK market on Wednesday nights on ITV 4. Collision’s first episode will air on ITV 4 on Wednesday, June 21st.

Meltzer added, “The time slot is not confirmed past that at least some shows will air at 9 PM. AEW didn’t confirm the nature of the time slot past that it would be Wednesday nights.”

Dynamite and Rampage will air on the channel in a revolving time slot on Fridays and Tuesdays, with Dynamite typically airing at 9 p.m. and Rampage typically airing after 11 p.m.

Collision will remain part of the AEW+ subscription package on FITE for fans in the UK because it will be live and commercial-free.

Those in the United States will have to watch it on TNT, while those in Canada will have to use the TSN+ app.