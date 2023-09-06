AEW Selling MEAT Shirts Following Miro And Hobbs’ All Out Match

All Elite Wrestling held their All Out PPV Event this past Sunday night from inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and one of the matches that took place on the show’s stacked card featured “The Redeemer” Miro taking on Powerhouse Hobbs in singles action.

The match, which saw Miro defeat Hobbs, ended up being one of the most physical matches of the entire card and one of the most talked about matches of the night due to the live audience in Chicago chanting “MEAT” and “SLAP THAT MEAT” throughout the duration of the match.

The company took advantage of this moment and the crowd chant by releasing a t-shirt with the word “MEAT” on it. The “MEAT” shirt is now available on ShopAEW.com for $29.99.

You can check out a related tweet below, along with a photo of the shirt: