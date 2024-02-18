AEW Star Clarifies His Absence From Television

All Elite Wrestling is expecting one of its stars to return from injury.

RUSH made a name for himself through his work in MLW, NJPW, CMLL, and Ring of Honor. He began working for AEW at Double or Nothing 2022, where he met Andrade El Idolo, who became his business partner.

Last month, the AEW star revealed that he had a torn hamstring during his second match in the AEW Continental Classic. Despite the injury, he persevered and finished the tournament, competing at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December. Last week, RUSH announced that he had been cleared to return to the ring.

Dralistico recently stated that he and RUSH were attempting to obtain work visas, leading some to believe he was absent from television due to this rather than an injury. RUSH clarified that this is not the case.

He posted the following on Twitter:

“I was injured as confirmed by AEW doctors. Now I am recovered, I had a visa with someone else and now in the process of getting my visa through AEW. Stop posting bullshit for fucking likes. I don’t ever lie about injuries.”