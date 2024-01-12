AEW Star Expected To Be Returning To Television Soon

All Elite Wrestling is about to reintroduce a star who has been sidelined for several months as the promotion seeks to gain momentum in 2024.

With only a few months until its next pay-per-view event, Revolution in March, AEW will look to build feuds for the show, which will revolve around Sting’s retirement match. PAC appears to be returning to that show after a hiatus.

On an episode of Rampage in August, Tony Schiavone announced that PAC was out due to an injury. However, the nature of it was not revealed.

PAC had previously been injured and had only worked three matches in between, including the Blood & Guts match with the Blackpool Combat Club and Konosuke Takeshita, in which they were defeated by The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and The Young Bucks).

During a Highspots virtual signing, Penta El Zero Miedo stated that PAC would return soon. PAC was spotted backstage at Wednesday’s Dynamite event in Jacksonville, Florida, which was billed as the Homecoming special.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Pac is expected to return soon.