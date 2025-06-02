AEW Star Expresses Frustration Over AEW Booking: “I’m Tired Of Losing”

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has gone public with her frustrations regarding her current trajectory in All Elite Wrestling, openly questioning her future and throwing down a bold new challenge to her longtime rival, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

In her latest vlog, Rosa candidly discussed her emotional state heading into a recent four-way elimination match for a title opportunity—one she admitted she didn’t expect to win.

“I would lie to you if I say that I’m gonna win. I’m gonna try, but I don’t know,” Rosa said. “Things are very like somber for me right now. It’s just like, there’s a lot of things that I want… You guys make me believe that I should be a champion. But it doesn’t matter what I do, I still can’t reach. Like I can’t get a hold of that, you know, and it’s just becoming very frustrating.”

She didn’t hold back about the toll her recent run has taken:

“Just losing, losing, losing, like, makes you really, like, somber and sad and question yourself. And I’ve been questioning myself a lot lately, straight up,” Rosa continued. “I want to be a champion, but everybody else is telling me that I don’t have what it takes to be a champion.”

In a moment of raw honesty, she added:

“Yeah, I’m just like, okay, then what the f**k do I have to do? Show my tits?”

Pivoting from disappointment to determination, Rosa then confirmed she recently reignited her rivalry with Britt Baker, laying out a Hair vs. Hair match challenge during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“Busted Open was fun. I threw a challenge. Hair versus hair, against my nemesis Britt Baker,” she said. “And the reason why I’m doing it is, one, because I know there’s money on the table. But two, she’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name no matter what happens. And that gives me a lot of pleasure.”

The “bonded by blood” line directly references their legendary Lights Out Unsanctioned Match in March 2021—widely regarded as a turning point for AEW’s women’s division.

Thunder Rosa’s emotional honesty and renewed intensity signal that her story with Britt Baker may be far from over—and AEW could be heading toward another explosive chapter between the two rivals.

Stay with PWMania.com for updates on Thunder Rosa, Britt Baker, and any potential developments for a Hair vs. Hair showdown.