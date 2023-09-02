AEW Star Has Been Removed From The Company Roster

Another departure appears to have occurred in All Elite Wrestling.

Sonny Kiss is no longer on the AEW roster. Kiss was one of the first signings announced at the company rally in February 2019 in Las Vegas.

Kiss’ departure comes as no surprise given that he hasn’t wrestled for AEW since March and was primarily used on the Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings for the majority of his time with the company. With Dark no longer taped and the roster so large, it was only a matter of time before some people were let go.

Contracts with AEW talent typically expire and are not released, so this could be what happened here.