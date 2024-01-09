AEW Star Hoping To Bounce Back From The Worst Injury Of His Career

After being out due to injury, All Elite Wrestling began the new year without a well-known figure. However, there is hope that he will be able to return in the near future.

After WrestleDream, fans became concerned about Rey Fenix, who worked only a few minutes in the AEW World Tag Team Fatal-Four Way Number One Contender Match before being helped backstage by doctors.

He later stated on Twitter that he was dealing with “an old injury” but intended to defend the AEW International Championship, which he held at the time.

Fenix competed in two matches, including losing the title to Orange Cassidy on October 10. He has not worked since then. He was later pulled from an independent show scheduled for January 5th.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the AEW star described the injury as the worst of his career, but he hopes to return soon.

“We are working on the recovery. It’s one of my, I think it’s the worst injury [of my career]. But I’m taking my time. I’m doing a good job in my recovery. I put everything with the doctors. I’m following the doctor’s line. I’m doing my best. And I think I can’t talk so much about….Soon, I will be in the ring, doing lucha libre, doing the thing that makes me so happy.”

You can check out the interview below: