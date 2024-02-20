AEW Star May Not Need Surgery Following Recent Injury

Wrestling injuries are unavoidable, and they often occur at the worst possible times.

El Hijo del Vikingo is in high demand, having wrestled for AEW, ROH, and AAA in addition to numerous indy bookings in recent years.

Vikingo first began working for AEW in March, defeating Kenny Omega on Dynamite before defeating Dralistico on the April 2023 Rampage. He has worked several matches since then, mostly for Rampage, with his most recent bout taking place on January 24th, when he worked a fatal four-way match for a shot at the International Title, which Komander won.

Vikingo, Psycho Clown, and Wotan lost to Negocio Traumado (Demonio Infernal, Fresero Jr, and Trauma I) at AULL Rencor Extremo. This is where he tore his meniscus.

In the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, Dave Meltzer wrote, “It looks like El Hijo del Vikingo may not need surgery for a torn meniscus.” If he does not get the surgery, he will be sidelined while undergoing rehabilitation. Obviously, if he goes under the knife, he will be sidelined for much longer, typically six weeks to three months.