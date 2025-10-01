AEW Star Reportedly Out For Remainder Of 2025

A new update has surfaced regarding the status of AEW star Hologram, clarifying the circumstances behind his recent exit from television. According to a report from PWInsider, Hologram’s absence is believed to be the result of a legitimate knee issue, rather than a purely storyline-driven development.

Hologram was written off AEW programming during the September 27 episode of Collision, when he was attacked backstage by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. AEW President Tony Khan later tweeted that Hologram had sustained “significant injuries” and was “likely out for the rest of 2025.”

The angle had immediate repercussions for AEW storylines, as Hologram had been scheduled to challenge Fletcher for the TNT Championship on this week’s Dynamite. Instead, Orange Cassidy will step into the title match.

This marks the second time in a year that Hologram has been sidelined due to injury. He was previously out of action from October 2024 to February 2025 after suffering a legitimate ankle injury at WrestleDream — an absence that coincided with the birth of his child.

Before the reported knee problem, Hologram had been one of AEW’s fastest-rising stars. Since debuting in July 2024, he remained undefeated in singles and tag team competition, most recently competing in a winning trios match on the September 24 episode of Dynamite.

With PWInsider’s report suggesting a real medical setback, the current expectation is that Hologram will be out of action until early 2026. The ongoing storyline involving Fletcher and Hologram’s nemesis Clon, whose video promo preceded the attack, is expected to resume once he is cleared to return.