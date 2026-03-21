AEW Star Teases Return Following Surgery With Cryptic Message

Hologram has posted a cryptic in-character update teasing his return to All Elite Wrestling following knee surgery.

“Injury detected. Source: clone. Surgical process complete. Recovery protocol active. Countdown initiated. I’m coming back to finish this,” Hologram wrote on social media, staying consistent with his glitch-based persona.

The message marks his first public update since undergoing knee surgery in October 2025 and strongly suggests that a return to AEW programming is approaching. The line about “coming back to finish this” appears to directly reference Kyle Fletcher, who was responsible for the attack that wrote Hologram off television.

Hologram was removed from AEW programming on the September 27 episode of Collision following an attack by Fletcher, which came after an “El Clon” glitch during a backstage segment. The storyline leaned heavily into the mysterious glitch-themed narrative surrounding Hologram’s character and the shadowy presence of El Clon.

During the same episode, commentary confirmed that Hologram had suffered a serious injury, with Tony Schiavone announcing he would be out for an extended period. Tony Khan later confirmed that Hologram was expected to miss the remainder of 2025. His surgery took place the following month, beginning a lengthy recovery process.

Before the injury, Hologram had quickly become one of AEW’s most talked-about rising stars, building an undefeated streak and generating significant buzz. The attack by Fletcher allowed AEW to preserve that momentum while setting up a clear storyline for his eventual return.

While no official return date has been announced, the countdown referenced in his post suggests that his comeback could be approaching in the coming weeks or months.