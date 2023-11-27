AEW Star Trademarks New Ring Name

Killswitch, aka Luchasaurus and real name Austin Matelson, has registered his new ring name.

On November 25, the AEW wrestler had attorney Michael Dockins file the trademark with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandise services. The following is the description:

“Mark For: KILLSWITCH™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

After breaking into the business in 2009 and having a run in WWE as Judas Devlin from 2012 to 2014, he worked on the independent scene, including a stint in Lucha Underground as Vibora from 2016 to 2019. He later joined AEW in 2019, where he was a member of Jurassic Express alongside Jack Perry and Marko Stunt.

In 2022, he turned on Jungle Boy and was paired with Christian Cage. On the premiere episode of Collision this past June, Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow to win the TNT Championship before losing it to Cage in a triple threat match with Darby Allin.

Cage renamed him Killswitch on the November 22 episode of Dynamite, which is the same name as Cage’s finisher.