AEW Star Written Off TV Following Brutal Backstage Attack

AEW star Hologram has been written off television for the remainder of 2025 following a violent backstage attack that aired on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news shortly after the segment, revealing that Hologram suffered significant injuries at the hands of TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher.

“After an unprovoked attack backstage at #AEWCollision tonight by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Hologram has significant injuries,” Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We’re all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025.”

The assault occurred moments after a video message from Hologram’s long-time rival Clon aired, escalating their feud. Hologram was scheduled to challenge Fletcher for the TNT Championship on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, but due to his injuries, Orange Cassidy will now step in as the replacement challenger.

It remains unclear whether Hologram’s injury is legitimate or a storyline development designed to write him off television. He last competed just days earlier on Dynamite in a trios match, and his undefeated streak in AEW — spanning both singles and tag team competition since his debut in July 2024 — had made him one of the promotion’s fastest-rising stars.

This marks the second time Hologram has been sidelined for an extended period. He previously missed several months from October 2024 to February 2025 after suffering a legitimate ankle injury at WrestleDream. That absence also coincided with the birth of his child.

The 26-year-old masked luchador, formerly known internationally as Aramís, has enjoyed a breakout run since returning to AEW earlier this year. A member of The Conglomeration stable, Hologram has also competed for CMLL in 2025, where he earned a prestigious five-star match rating from Dave Meltzer for a tag team bout in June.

With Hologram now on the shelf, questions remain about how AEW will handle his storylines — and whether a future showdown with Kyle Fletcher and Clon awaits when he eventually returns.