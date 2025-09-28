First Match Announced For AEW WrestleDream

Following last night’s post-AEW All Out episode of Collision, the company announced the first matchup for next month’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Darby Allin will face Jon Moxley of The Death Riders in an “I Quit” Match. This match was announced after Allin challenged Moxley this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Currently, this is the only match confirmed for the pay-per-view event.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 18th, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.