Bryan Danielson Reveals Why His Match With Kenny Omega Was So Special

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson spoke with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover about various topics, including his legendary match against former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Dynamite Grand Slam 2021.

Danielson said, “I don’t rank things as far as what was the best crowd reaction or whatever it is, but it’s a moment I’ll never forget. I just remember looking across the ring at Kenny and the crowd’s reaction and just [thought] ‘What did I do to deserve this life? This is awesome. This is so cool.’”

On why he was looking forward to it:

“It was also something I’d really been looking forward to. I had been watching Kenny and I knew Kenny from before, from the independents, but we’d wrestled one match in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla that was kind of a comedy match. I think we did a three-way match in Ring of Honor or something, but other than that, I’ve been watching Kenny and seeing Kenny’s growth from the time that I had last seen him to be at that point in 2021. I was really, really excited for the match. Then for the crowd to be as excited about the match as I was internally was just really cool.”

