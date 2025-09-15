AEW Star’s Anticipated Return To TV Continues To Be Teased

The ongoing saga between suspended AEW star Jack Perry and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) escalated further this week on the latest episode of Being The Elite.

Released on Monday, September 15, the new episode featured Matt Jackson receiving a mysterious package in the mail. Inside was a large, hand-crafted knife and a chilling note that read: “For the next time you want to stab me in the back.” The segment serves as a direct continuation of the Bucks ignoring Perry’s attempts to reach them in previous episodes.

Perry has also fueled the storyline on social media, posting photos of knives he has been making on Instagram, further blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

The Being The Elite episode, titled “Gambling 500K on slots”, also highlighted the Bucks’ reckless behavior following the loss of their EVP titles. The brothers were shown gambling away the $500,000 prize money they recently won on AEW Dynamite.

Perry has not competed in AEW since losing the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear last November, ending his 146-day reign. His eventual return to AEW television remains unconfirmed.