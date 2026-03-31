AEW Stars Discussed For Potential Entry Into NJPW G1 Climax

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are ongoing discussions about a few AEW stars potentially competing in this year’s prestigious NJPW G1 Climax tournament.

Meltzer also reported that Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and Bryan Danielson have already filmed advertisements for the opening night of the tournament.

Omega won the tournament in 2016 and was the runner-up the following year, while Ospreay finished as the runner-up in 2022. However, Meltzer did not confirm whether these three will participate in the tournament.

Last year, AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita won the G1 Climax by defeating EVIL in the final. It will be interesting to see which AEW wrestlers will take part in NJPW’s premier tournament this time around.