AEW Stars Set To Be Making In-Ring Returns

In recent weeks, AEW has seen the return of a few of its biggest stars who are still under contract, and they will now wrestle again.

It all begins on next week’s AEW Dynamite, when Britt Baker makes her return against fellow former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida in a singles match. She had been sidelined since last fall due to an injured hip labrum, two herniated discs, and a mini-stroke.

Baker returned to Forbidden Door to face TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, and the two have since feuded on television in anticipation of the All In pay-per-view event next month, for which Baker has already issued a match challenge. AEW has yet to confirm the match booking.

FTR will make their in-ring return next week, following their return to television on Collision a few weeks ago. They took time off after Dax Harwood suffered a hematoma during a ladder match against The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty.

The tag team made a promo on Collision, stating that they intend to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team titles at All In.