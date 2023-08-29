AEW Talent Allowed Time Off For Bray Wyatt’s Memorial Service

Fans and wrestlers are still reeling from the news of Bray Wyatt’s death. This unexpected loss occurred less than a week ago, when the former WWE Champion died of a heart attack.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wyatt had a “series of heart complications” in the last few months of his life, prompting his doctor to recommend a heart defibrillator. However, it was not with him when his body was discovered last week by his fiance JoJo Offerman after his alarm went off and he did not get up. When she checked on him, he was in bed, not breathing and turning blue.

JoJo’s mother tried CPR on him, but he died at the hospital. According to TMZ, he had a “weak lower part of his heart,” had been hospitalized only a week before his death, and was scheduled for a follow-up appointment the day he died.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, AEW President Tony Khan is allowing AEW employees to miss the next two Dynamite events in order to attend Wyatt’s memorial services.