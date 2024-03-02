AEW Will No Longer Air PPV Events In Movie Theaters

All Elite Wrestling has partnered up with Joe Hand Promotions for several years now to have their PPV Events air in select movie theaters as well as a number of other venues, but it seems there will be a few changes to where the company will air their upcoming PPVs.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company will still be partnering up with Joe Hand Promotions to air their upcoming PPV Events in bars and restaurants, but no longer in movie theaters. It was also mentioned that this was a call made by AEW despite fans really enjoying the movie theater experience.

This will reportedly start this Sunday for the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV, a show that will be headlined by “The Icon” Sting’s retirement match, where he and Darby Allin will defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks.