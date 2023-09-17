AEW World Tag Team Title Match Announced For WrestleDream

All Elite Wrestling recently announced, via their official Twitter (X) account that current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will be putting their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) at WrestleDream.

The title match was made on Collision this past Saturday night immediately following FTR successfully defending their championships against the Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder). AEW’s Wrestle Dream PPV Event will take place on Sunday, October 1st from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

You can check out the announcement below: