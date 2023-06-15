AEW World Title Match Announced For “The Forbidden Door 2” On 7/25

You can officially pencil in another main event for the sophomore installment of “The Forbidden Door 2.”

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, a video aired showing Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi issuing a challenge to MJF for an AEW Championship showdown at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2.

Although MJF would go on to blatantly state that he would be no-showing the booking in a backstage interview during Dynamite, later in the show it was confirmed by Excalibur via AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, that MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW Championship will indeed take place at the show.

Make sure to join us here on Sunday, June 25, 2023 for live AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 results coverage.