AEW Wrestle Dream Antonio Inoki Tribute PPV Announced

All Elite Wrestling President and CEO Tony Khan took part in a post-AEW All In London media scrum and made a number of big announcements and one of those announcements is that the company will be holding an event called WrestleDream on Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington and this show will honor the late great Antonio Inoki on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Khan was asked by Dave Meltzer if NJPW Stars will be a part of this event, to which he responded this is something he has been talking to the promotion about.

