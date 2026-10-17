AEW WrestleDream 2026 Preview: Full Card, Eight-Man World Title Match And More

AEW WrestleDream 2026 takes place tonight, Saturday, October 17, live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, with a stacked lineup featuring eight championship matches and the first-ever Clockwork Carnage match.

The main event will see AEW World Champion Will Ospreay defend his title against seven challengers in an eight-man Clockwork Carnage match. Samoa Joe, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Adam Copeland, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet and Darby Allin will all compete for the championship.

The AEW Women’s World Championship will also be on the line as Mercedes Moné defends against Thekla, while The Young Bucks put their AEW World Tag Team Championships up against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight.

Elsewhere, Swerve Strickland, Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against “Hangman” Adam Page, Bandido and Brody King in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Continental Championship against Mark Davis, while Andrade El Ídolo puts the AEW National Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa.

The Brawling Birds, consisting of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, will defend the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships against Wrathlander, the team of Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron.

Meanwhile, AEW TBS Champion Persephone faces Dani Luna, Hyan and Queen Aminata in a four-way championship match.

Chris Jericho is also scheduled for singles action against Nick Wayne.

The complete advertised lineup for AEW WrestleDream 2026 is as follows:

AEW World Championship – Clockwork Carnage Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Mike Bailey vs. Adam Copeland vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Thekla

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight

AEW World Trios Championships – Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match: Swerve Strickland, Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, Bandido and Brody King

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis

AEW National Championship: Andrade El Ídolo (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships: The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) (c) vs. Wrathlander (Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron)

AEW TBS Championship: Persephone (c) vs. Dani Luna vs. Hyan vs. Queen Aminata

Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates and complete AEW WrestleDream 2026 results.