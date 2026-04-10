AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Will Return This Year

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW Dynasty media conference call to discuss various topics, including the company’s ongoing tradition of the co-promotional Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

During the call, Khan was asked whether AEW plans to showcase more Joshi talent, especially considering Toni Storm’s recent absence. He announced that AEW will collaborate with World Wonder Ring STARDOM for upcoming events, including Forbidden Door 2026.

Khan did not disclose any dates or locations for this year’s edition of the annual event. The inaugural Forbidden Door took place in 2022 at the United Center Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Since then, Forbidden Door has become an annual event, typically held in the summer.

Last year’s Forbidden Door was held at The O2 Arena in London, England, drawing an announced attendance of 18,992 people.

(H/T to Fightful for the above information)