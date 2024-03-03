AEW’s Evil Uno Announces MxM For His Mystery Wrestling 7 Event

AEW star Evil Uno recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced that MxM (Mason D. Madden and Mansoor) will be a part of his upcoming Mystery Wrestling 7 event, which is set to take place on Sunday, March 17th in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.

There is no word yet on who MxM will be facing or what they will be doing on the show, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.