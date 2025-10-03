AEW’s Plans For Hologram’s Major Push Scrapped Following Knee Injury

AEW’s masked sensation Hologram was reportedly set for the biggest run of his career before a devastating knee injury derailed those plans. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had mapped out a major storyline that would have ended Hologram’s undefeated streak and launched him into a high-profile feud — plans that are now on hold as he recovers from the injury that will keep him sidelined for the rest of 2025.

Per Meltzer, the first step of Hologram’s push was scheduled for the sixth-anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, where he was set to challenge TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for the title. That match would have led directly into a storyline with his longtime rival and “career opponent,” Clon, marking a significant turning point in his AEW journey.

“The plan was to end his winning streak and start a feud with Clon, his favorite career opponent,” Meltzer reported. “I don’t know what this means for Clon, who did appear on the shows as part of the Don Callis Family.”

The injury was addressed in storyline during the September 27 episode of AEW Collision, where a backstage attack by Fletcher was used to write Hologram off television. Following the angle, it was announced that Orange Cassidy would replace him in the TNT Championship match on Dynamite.

This marks the second major injury to the same knee for Hologram in two years. Before signing with AEW, the 26-year-old high-flyer — formerly known internationally as Aramis — was a standout on the Mexican independent scene. Since returning from a previous ankle injury in February 2025, he had been on a dominant run, going undefeated in both singles and tag team competition as part of The Conglomeration and also competing for CMLL.

Hologram’s rapid rise made him one of AEW’s brightest young stars, and while this setback will keep him out of action until 2026, expectations remain high for his eventual return — and for the long-awaited showdown with Clon that fans were promised.