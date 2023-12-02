AEW’s Revenue Reportedly Grows By 67% This Year From 2022

It was reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that All Elite Wrestling’s revenue this year will be between $170-$175 million, which is a 67% increase from 2022.

The report also states that 2024 looks to be an even bigger year for the company due to the new television media rights deal they will be acquiring as it is expected to give them a bigger boost than they already have.

One big factor for AEW this year could be the added number of PPV events including All In London, WrestleDream, and Worlds End, along with the increased ticket prices for live events as the gate from All In London at Wembley Stadium alone grossed over $10 million.

Below is AEW’s revenue for the last four years:

2020: $64 million

2021: $86 million

2022: $100 million+

2023: $170-175 million