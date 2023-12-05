AEW’s Vice President Of Post Production Has Been Let Go By The Company

According to F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer, AEW’s Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan was let go on Monday by Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury. Meltzer stated the following about Sullivan’s role at AEW:

“Sullivan, no relation to the more famous wrestler, was very highly thought of and had been with AEW from the earliest days, coming over from Impact. Sullivan built the entire AEW post production team that was based in Nashville so there are a lot of questions going around regarding what happened past the feeling that the original AEW has changed greatly.”

The following is an excerpt from Sullivan’s LinkedIn.com profile:

“As an Emmy, Telly, Cine and Promax Award-winning Production Executive, I offer 28 years of production experience, directing creative and operational aspects of original content for broadcast, online distribution, marketing and social media.

“I’ve devoted my career to the development and production of engaging content, continuously expanding my knowledge base to keep pace with an ever-evolving industry.

Specialties: Show Runner, Creative Director, Brand Builder, Generate bottom-line revenue and profit, Avid Video Editor, Sports, Reality, Branding, Campaigns, Development, Story-telling, First Looks, Marketing, and Social Media.”