AJ Francis Aka Top Dolla Debuts For TNA Wrestling At Hard To Kill

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE star AJ Francis, also known as Top Dolla, made his TNA Wrestling debut at the 2024 Hard to Kill event. Francis gave the fans a heel promo before showing them footage from his music video.

Joe Hendry interrupted the action by entering the ring and showing a parody video of Francis. A fight broke out, and Francis knocked out Hendry.

Click here for TNA Hard To Kill results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR