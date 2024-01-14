AJ Francis Aka Top Dolla Debuts For TNA Wrestling At Hard To Kill

Former WWE star AJ Francis, also known as Top Dolla, made his TNA Wrestling debut at the 2024 Hard to Kill event. Francis gave the fans a heel promo before showing them footage from his music video.
Joe Hendry interrupted the action by entering the ring and showing a parody video of Francis. A fight broke out, and Francis knocked out Hendry.
Click here for TNA Hard To Kill results.
.@AJFrancis410 secured a slot at #HardToKill to premiere his music video, but brought disrespect with it! Enter @joehendry!#CountdownToHardToKill pic.twitter.com/DTJnJPgr2o
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
.@joehendry had a video of his own for @AJFrancis410 @DJWhooKid but it backfired!#CountdownToHardToKill pic.twitter.com/U573NG5WZl
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024