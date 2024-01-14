TNA Hard To Kill Results – January 13, 2024

TNA Wrestling is back with the Hard to Kill pay-per-view live the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Tonight, we will see TNA World Champion Alex Shelly put his title on the against Moose! Plus, TNA Knockouts World Champion Trinity is facing her toughest opponent in Jordynne Grace and so much more! TNA is also teasing some major surprises!

Continue below to find out who showed up!

COUNTDOWN:

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

RESULTS: Steve Maclin defeats Rich Swann via pinfall with a K.I.A

Backstage:

Gia interviews Eddie and Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Moose, and former NFL player DeAngelo Williams. Moose says tonight they show the world why they should aways trust ” the system.”

In-Ring promo:

Dj Whookid introduces Aj Francis F.K.A Topp Dolla. AJ says it’s not about the fans, it’s about him. AJ starts to rap but Joe Hendry’s music hits. Hendry welcomes Francis to TNA before throwing it to a new music video making fun of him. After, DJ Whookid smashes his laptop over Hendry and then Francis hits a chokeslam.

TNA Originals (Frankie Kazarian & Eric Young) vs. The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers)

RESULTS: The System defeats TNA Originals via pinfall with a Roster Cut from Myers then a Boston Knee Party from Eddie Edwards to Frankie Kazarian.

(No Disqualification) TNA Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA MEDIA CHAMPION CRAZZY STEVE! Crazzy Steve defeats Tommy Dreamer via pinfall. Steve shoved a bag full of forks down Dreamer’s shirt before kicking him. Steve cannonballs onto Dreamer and then hits a DDT off the ropes for the win.

Main Show:

Knockouts Ultimate X: Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna

RESULTS: Steelz, Luna, and Shaw climb at the same time, but Luna is the first to fall, followed by Steelz. Gisele Shaw wins the Knockouts Ultimate X.

Backstage:

AJ Francis cuts a brief promo on his appearance earlier.

PCO vs. Dirty Dango

Before the match, Bravo and Dango gets on the mic for a second to express their hatred for TNA Wrestling.

RESULTS: PCO defeats Dirty Dango via Disqualification after Bravo attacks PCO! Dango and Bravo jumps PCO until Rhino comes out for the save. Rhino wants Oleg to enter the ring, but he backs down. Santino Marella comes out says this will become a three on three. He then introduces Jake Something.

Dirty Dango, Bravo & Oleg Prudius vs. PCO, Rhino & Jake Something

RESULTS: PCO, Rhino & Jake Something defeats Dirty Dango, Bravo & Oleg Prudius via pinfall with a PCOSault on Bravo!

Backstage:

A mysterious woman arrives before MK Ultra suddenly makes their way out for an impromptu title match. Out comes Decay!

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Decay (Rosemary and Havok Decay)

RESULTS: AND NEW WORLD KNOCKOUTS TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS Decay! Dekay defeats MK Ultra via pinfall after Havok lands the double chokeslam on Masha.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Scott D’Amore comes out to the stage and welcomes Dorian from AAA as TNA and AAA are officially forming a partnership. They both sign a contract in front of the fans.

X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

RESULTS: AND STILL X-DIVISION CHAMPION CHRIS SABIN! Chris Sabin defeats Kushida and El Hijo Del Vikingo via pinfall with a Cradle Shock to Kushida!

Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander

RESULTS: Josh Alexander defeats Alex Hammerstone via pinfall with a C4 Spike.

TNA World Tag Team Championship: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey & Laredo Kid

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ABC! ABC defeats The Rascalz, Grizzled Young Veterans, Mike Bailey & Laredo Kid via pinfall with the combination of Art of Finesse and The Fold on Trey Miguel.

Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

RESULTS: