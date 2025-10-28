AJ Lee Addresses Fake Facebook Page Claiming She Was On A Book Tour

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, top WWE star AJ Lee provided updates on her Facebook account, indicating that she was currently on a book tour and was not injured. She also mentioned that she would be returning to the company soon.

However, an update revealed that Lee is not on a book tour at all, and the original post may have come from a fake account impersonating her. This claim gained credibility when Lee tweeted about a signing event for her comic book, which she co-wrote with Aimee Garcia.

Additionally, an investigation involving sources from both WWE and the publishing industry found no evidence of an ongoing book tour. The fraudulent Facebook account that made the initial post has since been deleted.

Recently, Lee took to her Twitter (X) account to clarify which of her social media accounts are legitimate after the fake Facebook page was uncovered.

Lee wrote, “Hi bebes, I don’t have facebook or any other socials besides this X and a verified Instagram: http://instagram.com/theajmendez“

Lee last appeared for WWE at WrestlePalooza, where she and her husband, fellow WWE star CM Punk, defeated Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. This event was notable as it was the first to be streamed on the ESPN App. Currently, there is no information regarding when Lee might return to WWE television, but updates will be provided as they become available.