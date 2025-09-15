AJ Lee Reacts To Emotional Fan Response Following WWE Return

Former three-time Divas Champion AJ Lee has shared her gratitude after fans erupted with emotion during her shocking WWE return earlier this month.

On the September 5th edition of SmackDown in Chicago, Lee made her long-awaited comeback, appearing in her hometown to aid her husband CM Punk during a heated confrontation with Becky Lynch. The moment saw AJ lay out “The Man” before standing tall with Punk as the show closed, generating one of the loudest ovations of the year and sparking an immediate storm of reactions online.

Taking to X on Monday, Lee posted a compilation video of streamer and YouTuber reactions to her return, calling the fans’ excitement something that “made her year.” In another post, she shared a heartfelt response to a video from streamer MinniePortable, calling it “the cutest thing she’d ever seen besides Larry,” in reference to her and Punk’s dog.

AJ’s comeback marks one of the biggest returns in modern WWE history. She retired in March 2015 due to a neck injury and spent the past decade away from the ring, establishing herself as a bestselling author and mental health advocate. Many believed her in-ring career was over, making her return all the more emotional for fans.

Her return ties directly into Raw’s top storyline, where CM Punk and AJ Lee are set to collide with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The two power couples will meet in a high-profile mixed tag team match at the inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event on Saturday, September 20. Before then, AJ will appear on Monday Night Raw tonight alongside Punk for an in-ring face-to-face with Rollins and Lynch.

you all made my year https://t.co/Z4M8ejYlyk — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) September 15, 2025