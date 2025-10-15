AJ Styles Cuts Retirement Promo After WWE Australia Supershow Match

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles has finished up his WWE in-ring career.

At least in Australia.

Following his victory over El Grande Americano at the WWE Australia Supershow today in Melbourne, the former WWE Champion took to the microphone to address the fans inside the Rod Laver Arena.

“I just want to thank you guys for cheering and being some of the best fans in the world,” Styles said during a brief post-match in-ring promo. “Because, here’s the truth, I’m probably not going to see you again in a singlet like this anymore.”

Styles concluded by adding, “So I just wanted you to know, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.”

As noted, AJ Styles confirmed plans to retire from in-ring competition at some point in 2026 during his appearance at the WWE Crown Jewel: Kickoff media event last Friday.