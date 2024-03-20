AJ Styles Gives His Thoughts On Sting’s Retirement

Nobody has a bad word to say about Sting.

AJ Styles spoke about the retirement of “The Icon” during a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast. As is the case with all wrestling stars who talk about Sting, “The Phenomenal One” had nothing but kind words.

“They say never meet your heroes,” Styles said. “I got to meet one of mine, obviously, it was Sting. He is such a great guy. He’s a nice guy, has always been a nice guy. It just made my day to meet somebody like that who I admired so much and enjoyed watching. He has definitely earned his time in pro wrestling.”

Styles continued, “He went a lot longer than I’m going to. It’s awesome that he gets to end on his terms and not someone else’s. When you go out on an injury, that’s not the way you want to go out. For him to end it when he wants to end it, that’s awesome.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.